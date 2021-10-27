Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP.UN)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

IIP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.78. 196,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.74. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIP.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.59.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

