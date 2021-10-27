Internet Computer Tops One Day Volume of $646.11 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.42 billion and $646.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,134,613 coins and its circulating supply is 174,384,266 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

