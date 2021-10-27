International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (ICAGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICAGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 873.02% and a negative net margin of 107.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

