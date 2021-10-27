International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 215 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 215 ($2.81).

A number of brokerages have commented on IAG. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LON IAG traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 159.96 ($2.09). The stock had a trading volume of 12,798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,958,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

