International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.31 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will earn $11.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.58. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

