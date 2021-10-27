Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $72,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 657,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,479,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.91.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.02. 29,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $135.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

