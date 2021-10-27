Integer (ITGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Integer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.660-$4.030 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

