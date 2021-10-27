InsurAce Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, InsurAce has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.67 or 0.99778811 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.79 or 0.06787337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021802 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

