Insight Protocol (INX) Price Down 16.8% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $119,382.27 and approximately $157,660.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00209939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00096977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

