Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SI stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.72. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

