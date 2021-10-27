Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 66,549 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KEY opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 687,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,871,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,277,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

