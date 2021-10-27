Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.94.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.