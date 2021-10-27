Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.50

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISMAY. Societe Generale raised shares of Indra Sistemas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Indra Sistemas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas SA is a global consulting, technology, innovation, and talent company, which engages providing information technology services. The company offers consulting services & outsourcing of business processes. It also provides solutions & services for the transport & traffic, energy industry, public administration, healthcare, financial services, security & defence and telecom & media sectors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.