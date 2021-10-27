Imperial Oil (IMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$44.91 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$16.02 and a 1 year high of C$45.49. The firm has a market cap of C$31.64 billion and a PE ratio of -85.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

