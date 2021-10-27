Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Update

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, an increase of 2,784.4% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IMPHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24. Imperial Helium has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

