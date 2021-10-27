Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Immutep in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Immutep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immutep in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.40. 262,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. Immutep has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

