Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2021 guidance at $8.550-$8.950 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.78 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.29.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

