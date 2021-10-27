IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $222.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.63. IDEX has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

