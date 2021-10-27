IDEX (IDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.02 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $143.60 million and $40.02 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00050265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00209732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00098522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

