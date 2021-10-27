Ibex Investors LLC Invests $876,000 in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after acquiring an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 796,992 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 789,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,353,000 after purchasing an additional 430,337 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,957.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 344,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after purchasing an additional 327,689 shares during the period.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GRUB opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.