Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 12,300 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Crown Castle International comprises about 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $178.72. 35,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,110. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

