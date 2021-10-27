IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter.

IMG stock opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.54.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

