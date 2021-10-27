IAMGOLD (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect IAMGOLD to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$326.34 million for the quarter.
IMG stock opened at C$3.71 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.
