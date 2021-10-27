Hush Reaches One Day Volume of $90.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $730,766.31 and approximately $90.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.81 or 0.00256034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00104681 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00128312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

