Huobi BTC Price Hits $59,025.96 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $9.76 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for $59,025.96 or 1.00511137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.13 or 1.00439907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.06742255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.