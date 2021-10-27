Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.