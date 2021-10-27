Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 518.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Humanigen were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HGEN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Humanigen alerts:

HGEN opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.94. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.