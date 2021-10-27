Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $467.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.26. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.