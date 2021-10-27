HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $24,506,718. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $805.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -432.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $693.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.