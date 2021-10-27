Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.87

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.87, but opened at $20.37. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,067 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 138,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 868.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

