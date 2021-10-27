HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £91.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.22. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

