HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 440 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.82 ($6.15).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 447.15 ($5.84) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 416.22.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

