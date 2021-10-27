HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

