Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HST stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

