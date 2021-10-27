Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common to post earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$7.05 on Wednesday. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a twelve month low of C$5.21 and a twelve month high of C$7.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.68.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

