Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.