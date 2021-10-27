Honest One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,283.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $94,283.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00074239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00102714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,742.14 or 0.99970830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.88 or 0.06889226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

