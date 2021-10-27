Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.43. 126,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

