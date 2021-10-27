Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,704,000 after buying an additional 46,670 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

