Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HLMN opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00.
Hillman Solutions Company Profile
Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.
