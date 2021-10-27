Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

