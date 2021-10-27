Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.73-3.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.71. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.730-$3.760 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 545,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,241. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.