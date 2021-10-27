Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Makes New $17.01 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,007,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 5.5% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 256.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,612,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.65.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded down $14.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.66. 151,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,114. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion and a PE ratio of -27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118,752 shares of company stock worth $2,204,969,975 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

