Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 13,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,756. The stock has a market cap of $331.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 161.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

