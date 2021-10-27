Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRTG. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,037. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

