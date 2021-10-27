Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Roth Capital

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCCI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

