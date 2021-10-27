Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 959,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,104. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $621.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

