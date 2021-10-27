Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.55

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 4203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

About Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

