Head-To-Head Survey: NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Till Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63% NI 10.13% 9.37% 5.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and NI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 97.69 -$1.56 million N/A N/A NI $306.36 million 1.38 $40.39 million N/A N/A

NI has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Summary

NI beats Till Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured. The Non-Standard Auto Insurance segment focuses on minimum-limit auto liability coverage. The Home and Farm Insurance segment consists coverage for damage to buildings, equipment, and contents for a variety of perils, including fire, lightning, wind, hail, and theft. The Crop Insurance segment covers crop hail and multi-peril crop insurance policies. The All Other segment captures remaining insurance coverages assumed reinsurance lines of business. The company was founded on March 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fargo, ND.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.