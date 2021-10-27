Head to Head Contrast: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vs. Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Microsoft has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Micro Focus International pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microsoft pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Micro Focus International pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Micro Focus International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Micro Focus International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.85 $61.27 billion $7.97 38.91 Micro Focus International $3.00 billion 0.56 -$2.97 billion $1.54 3.27

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International. Micro Focus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 36.45% 45.76% 19.44% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 1 29 1 3.00 Micro Focus International 0 4 1 0 2.20

Microsoft presently has a consensus target price of $327.48, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microsoft beats Micro Focus International on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform. The Intelligent Cloud segment refers to the public, private, and hybrid serve products and cloud services of the company which can power modern business. The More Personal Computing segment encompasses products and services geared towards the interests of end users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The firm also offers operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games; personal computers, tablets; gaming and entertainment consoles; other intelligent devices; and related accessories. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio. The Micro Focus Product Portfolio segment comprises of host connectivity; identity; access and security; development and information technology operations management tools; and collaboration and networking. The SUSE Product Portfolio segment provides and supports enterprise-grade linux and open source solutions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

