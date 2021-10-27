Head to Head Comparison: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) versus Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Great Western Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macatawa Bank and Great Western Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Great Western Bancorp has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.73%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Risk and Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17% Great Western Bancorp 33.10% 14.49% 1.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Great Western Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.15 $30.17 million N/A N/A Great Western Bancorp $493.59 million 3.83 -$680.81 million $1.60 21.45

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Great Western Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

